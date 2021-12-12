Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Crown Castle International has raised its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Crown Castle International has a payout ratio of 179.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.4%.

Shares of CCI opened at $193.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

