CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $35,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $198.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -211.27 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

