Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after buying an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after buying an additional 155,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after buying an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $288.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $268.08 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

