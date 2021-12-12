Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 853,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,489,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

