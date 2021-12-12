Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after buying an additional 268,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $298.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.79 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

