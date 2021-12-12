Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $304.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $127.15 and a 1 year high of $342.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.71.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

