Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in V.F. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

