Critical Review: Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) versus Its Peers

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS: SLRK) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Solera National Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 1578 7413 6682 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Solera National Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solera National Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million $5.93 million 4.80 Solera National Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.15

Solera National Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp rivals beat Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

