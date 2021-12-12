Critical Review: Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and Piper Jaffray Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 6.32 -$3.35 million N/A N/A Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.45 $57.04 million $6.13 13.23

Piper Jaffray Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lion Group and Piper Jaffray Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lion Group has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Piper Jaffray Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.26% 7.10%

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats Lion Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

