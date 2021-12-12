Critical Review: Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 119.54 -$40.49 million ($0.57) -4.05 Bicycle Therapeutics $10.39 million 147.71 -$51.01 million ($2.89) -18.06

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bicycle Therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinity Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,398.81% -172.12% -50.68% Bicycle Therapeutics -562.38% -48.12% -29.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 313.66%. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $70.11, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

