Critical Contrast: ICC (ICCH) versus Its Rivals

ICC (NASDAQ: ICCH) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ICC to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ICC alerts:

This table compares ICC and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million $3.53 million 7.91 ICC Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.63

ICC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC’s peers have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% ICC Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ICC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC Competitors 674 2985 2666 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given ICC’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ICC peers beat ICC on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.