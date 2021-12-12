Critical Contrast: ICC (ICCH) versus Its Rivals

ICC (NASDAQ: ICCH) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ICC to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ICC and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ICC
|$56.52 million
|$3.53 million
|7.91
|ICC Competitors
|$11.99 billion
|$1.36 billion
|77.63
Risk and Volatility
ICC has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC’s peers have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
29.7% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares ICC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ICC
|10.61%
|7.10%
|2.73%
|ICC Competitors
|7.45%
|4.47%
|1.81%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ICC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ICC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|ICC Competitors
|674
|2985
|2666
|144
|2.35
As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given ICC’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
ICC peers beat ICC on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
ICC Company Profile
ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.