Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 403.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 405.63 ($5.38).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 410 ($5.44) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 390 ($5.17) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

CRST stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 351 ($4.65). 435,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 357.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 705.61. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £901.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.