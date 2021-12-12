Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197,154 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 69,612 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE MPLX opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

