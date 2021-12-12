Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

