Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 3,484 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.89 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

