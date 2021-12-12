Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $63.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.06.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $607,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 407,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.