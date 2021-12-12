Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Shares Up 45.4%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) rose 45.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 17,060,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13,129% from the average daily volume of 128,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

