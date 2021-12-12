CPUchain (CPU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUchain has a market cap of $40,957.80 and approximately $5.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.02 or 0.08189112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00079835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,298.77 or 0.99854525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002696 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 58,097,850 coins. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPUchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

