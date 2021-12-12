Cowen Boosts Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Price Target to $15.00

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

