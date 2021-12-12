Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $560.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $561.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

