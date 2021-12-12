Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

GLW traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. 3,395,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. Corning has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

