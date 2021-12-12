Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

