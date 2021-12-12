Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REV Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,536,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

REV Group stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.42. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.