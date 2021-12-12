Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

