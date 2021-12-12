Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $651.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GNK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

