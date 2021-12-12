Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

STAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

