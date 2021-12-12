Cormark Cuts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$63.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.17.

TSE HDI opened at C$42.93 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$24.08 and a 1-year high of C$49.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.26. The firm has a market cap of C$913.89 million and a PE ratio of 9.31.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.4899994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

