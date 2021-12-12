Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

