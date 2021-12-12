Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $340.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.28. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $238.63 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

