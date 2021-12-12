Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.