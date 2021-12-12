Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American International Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

