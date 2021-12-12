Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,411 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $3,537,000.

CHK stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

