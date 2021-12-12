Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.