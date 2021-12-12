Contrasting ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) and Its Rivals

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -3.58% 2.50% 0.29%

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -2.60 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.66 billion $1.03 billion 21.07

ZIVO Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 382 1275 1303 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 22.06%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience peers beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.