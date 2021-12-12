Contrasting Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Simmons First National and First National of Nebraska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.42 $254.90 million $2.54 11.84 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simmons First National and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.88%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simmons First National beats First National of Nebraska on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

