Contrasting Rare Element Resources (REEMF) & The Competition

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS: REEMF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rare Element Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A -$3.23 million -23.00 Rare Element Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.26

Rare Element Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rare Element Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resources Competitors 800 3528 3807 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Rare Element Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rare Element Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -527.18% -195.19% Rare Element Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rare Element Resources competitors beat Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

