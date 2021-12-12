Contrasting GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

This table compares GreenBox POS and Gopher Protocol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 22.60 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.90 -$51.77 million N/A N/A

GreenBox POS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gopher Protocol.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenBox POS and Gopher Protocol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 0 0 N/A Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.95, meaning that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats Gopher Protocol on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Gopher Protocol Company Profile

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

