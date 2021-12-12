Contrasting Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) and Its Competitors

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories Competitors 332 1307 2251 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million -$13.62 million -0.44 Bionik Laboratories Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 21.97

Bionik Laboratories’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Bionik Laboratories Competitors -162.78% -52.38% -11.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories rivals beat Bionik Laboratories on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

