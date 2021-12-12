Contrasting Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ace Global Business Acquisition and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 0.83 $65.25 million $0.03 482.00

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ace Global Business Acquisition and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ace Global Business Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17

Baozun has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.98%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Ace Global Business Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ace Global Business Acquisition and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Baozun 0.26% 0.42% 0.24%

Summary

Baozun beats Ace Global Business Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

