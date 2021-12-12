Continental Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 33.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

