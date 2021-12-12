Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTTAY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 261,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,365. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

