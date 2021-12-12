Comparing Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qorvo and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $4.02 billion 4.37 $733.61 million $9.69 16.43 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qorvo and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 10 11 0 2.52 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $202.19, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 24.37% 28.16% 17.91% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Summary

Qorvo beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment is involved in supplying of RF, system-on-a-chip and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive, and Internet of things. The firm’s products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors, filters & duplexers, frequency converters & sources, integrated products, optical components, passives, power management products, switches, and wireless connectivity products. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

