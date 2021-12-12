Comparing ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% Donegal Group 4.30% 5.16% 1.25%

This table compares ICC and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million 0.98 $3.53 million $2.12 7.91 Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.57 $52.81 million $1.15 12.33

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICC and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICC beats Donegal Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment consists of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment includes commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation policies. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

