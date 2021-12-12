Comparing Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Quanterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quanterix $86.38 million 16.94 -$31.53 million ($1.36) -29.36

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Quanterix -44.63% -11.88% -10.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytek BioSciences and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33

Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.48%. Quanterix has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Quanterix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Quanterix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

