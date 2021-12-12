Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 358.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 203,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.