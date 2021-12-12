Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $16.67 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 48,852 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

