Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 41,111 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

