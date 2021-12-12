Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 18,929 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $13.55 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

