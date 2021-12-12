Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 186.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,111 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

