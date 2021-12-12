Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 253.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.